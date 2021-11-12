Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 0.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,394,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $227.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.13. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.01 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

