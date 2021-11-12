Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $387,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $2,653,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $5,924,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.99. 328,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,807,072. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $338.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

