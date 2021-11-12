Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $297.74. 8,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,807. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.70 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.23 and a 200-day moving average of $348.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,018 shares of company stock worth $29,224,774. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.