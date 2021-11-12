Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $660.60. 43,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

