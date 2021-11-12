Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 10,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

