Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 18,329 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. 551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

