Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes $4.86 Million Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. Fisker makes up approximately 1.3% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,475,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fisker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

NYSE FSR opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.