Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.8% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.75. 7,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,393. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.99.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.