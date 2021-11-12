Elitium (EUM) Hits Market Cap of $104.60 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00005864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $104.60 million and approximately $743,056.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00222773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00090318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.