ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.90 ($16.35) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ElringKlinger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.80 ($16.24).

ElringKlinger stock opened at €12.26 ($14.42) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €8.55 ($10.06) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.85. The company has a market cap of $776.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

