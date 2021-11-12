eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. eMagin has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Get eMagin alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $49,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $98,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,045 shares of company stock worth $592,302 in the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.