Emera (TSE:EMA) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB increased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.36.

TSE EMA opened at C$58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.75. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

