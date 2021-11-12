Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.30) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.69). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.