Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. SVB Leerink started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

ENTA stock opened at $90.98 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

