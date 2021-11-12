ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading 0.6% Higher

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.