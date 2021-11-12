Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Reduced by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 419,565 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

