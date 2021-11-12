Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $1.90. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. 633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

