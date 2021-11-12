Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $120.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 118.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $5,731,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.07. 79,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,251. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 160.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.36. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $171.49.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

