Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $986.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.