Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 9.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares traded up 9.4% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.68. 94,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,451,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXK. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $986.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

