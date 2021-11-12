EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $6.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Barclays upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 958,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,532. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

