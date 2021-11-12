Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

ESVIF stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

