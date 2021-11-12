Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. Peel Hunt raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Entain in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Entain stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

