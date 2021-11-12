Enzyme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.64 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $129.57 or 0.00201928 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $232.29 million and $15.64 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00220903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

