EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

