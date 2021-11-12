EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 810 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 30.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $171.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

