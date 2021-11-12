EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

