ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.16. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,261. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ePlus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of ePlus worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

