Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.