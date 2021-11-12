Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. Celsius has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 697.93 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $61,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

