Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Xometry, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xometry in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of XMTR opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25. Xometry has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth $109,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth $160,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.