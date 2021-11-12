Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 92.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 146,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

