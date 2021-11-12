Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$129.56 million for the quarter.

