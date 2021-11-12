Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $171.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $169.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $61.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $61.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $20.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $91.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $91.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $102.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $102.99 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

FFH opened at C$534.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$524.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$545.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$413.00 and a 12 month high of C$581.00.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.