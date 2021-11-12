Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nevro Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nevro in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($3.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

NVRO opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a twelve month low of $96.76 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 510,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

