Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$13.81 and a one year high of C$24.41. The stock has a market cap of C$364.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.