Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 75,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,072. Erasca has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERAS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

