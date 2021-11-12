Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$24.00. 110,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

