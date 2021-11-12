Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,691. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

