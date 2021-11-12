ESBC Tops 1-Day Volume of $83,821.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $83,821.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

