Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $321,232.10 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $321,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00.

ETON stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

