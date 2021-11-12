Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells $534,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director M Michele Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETSY opened at $253.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.04. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

