EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Posts Earnings Results

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

EDRY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 92,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.21. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 5,191.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of EuroDry worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDRY. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

