Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Purchases $457,691.00 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder bought 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder purchased 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.61 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Evergy by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Evergy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after acquiring an additional 286,330 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Evergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

