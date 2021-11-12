Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.630 EPS.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. Evergy has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 136,584 shares of company stock worth $8,634,094 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.