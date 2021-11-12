Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Shares of MRAM traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 92,605,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,809. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $206.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

