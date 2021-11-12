EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.79. 143,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,701,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

