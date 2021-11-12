Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,927. The firm has a market cap of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

