Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.35

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$46.35 and last traded at C$46.33, with a volume of 47192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.1100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

