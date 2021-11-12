ExclusiveCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,202.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $666,724.49 and $2,202.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

